Five terrorists gunned down in Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces gunned down five militants during separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan, said ISPR on Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the terrorists were killed after an “intense fire exchange” between them and the security forces.

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve,” the ISPR said.

With terrorism rearing its head once again in the country, the civil-military leadership has resolved to accelerate action against the perpetrators of terror attacks in the country.

During the last National Apex Committee, the country’s top sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The latest operation came after the security forces gunned down three terrorists in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan during a sanitisation operation on Thursday — which came after the forces killed six militants in the same area a day earlier.