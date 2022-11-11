Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Islamabad High Court chief justice

ISLAMABAD – Justice Aamer Farooq Friday took oath as the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Justice Farooq during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar. Number judges, lawyers and other people attended the oath-taking event.

Earlier this week, President Dr Arif Alvi gave a go-ahead to the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee for appointment Justice Aamer Farooq as chief justice of the IHC.

The seat had fallen vacant after the incumbent Chief Justice of the IHC Athar Minallah was elevated by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) as judge of the Supreme Court.

On Oct 24, the JCP had also approved the elevation of Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to the SC with a majority of five to four.