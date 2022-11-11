Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Islamabad High Court chief justice

09:52 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Islamabad High Court chief justice
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Justice Aamer Farooq Friday took oath as the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Justice Farooq during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar. Number judges, lawyers and other people attended the oath-taking event.

Earlier this week, President Dr Arif Alvi gave a go-ahead to the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee for appointment Justice Aamer Farooq as chief justice of the IHC.

The seat had fallen vacant after the incumbent Chief Justice of the IHC Athar Minallah was elevated by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) as judge of the Supreme Court.

On Oct 24, the JCP had also approved the elevation of Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to the SC with a majority of five to four. 

Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP ahead of JCP meeting ... 05:30 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali has resigned from his post, it emerged on ...

More From This Category
Pakistan, AIIB ink $500 million loan agreement ...
12:07 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz announces grant for families of those ...
11:06 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Sharif family confirms Nawaz has a diplomatic ...
09:47 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Pakistan Army chief begins farewell visits
05:18 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Only two Pakistani universities make it to ...
03:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
PTI protests irk twin cities residents
01:49 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza shares new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik
10:18 AM | 11 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr