PM Shehbaz in Saudi Arabia for Joint Arab Islamic Summit on wars in Middles East

Pm Shehbaz In Saudi Arabia For Joint Arab Islamic Summit On Wars In Middles East

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary Joint Arab Islamic Summit, being held in Riyadh today (November 11).

In his address, the prime minister will present Pakistan’s stance on Israeli atrocities in Palestinian territories including Gaza.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Shehbaz is also expected to hold meetings with Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Secretary General Muslim World League.

Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X wrote that at the summit will discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our collective call for regional peace.

The premier will reiterate Pakistan’s full support to the Palestinian cause and call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and an immediate cessation of ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region.

Pakistan will also call for international protection for the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine as of 4 June 1967 borders, with Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister attended the Council of Foreign Ministers’ Preparatory meeting for the Second Arab-Islamic Summit on the Situation in Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion, he called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the region.

He condemned Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity against the people of Palestine, and called for its accountability.

Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

