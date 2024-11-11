Honda CD 70 latest price, one-year installment plan in November 2024

LAHORE – Honda Atlas has launched the 2025 model of its most selling variant CD 70 with a change in graphics on bike’s fuel tank and side covers.

The company launched the model with fresh look but maintains the same engine and body design as previous models.

Honda CD 70 2025 model is available in three colors: red, blue, and black in Pakistan.

It is equipped with 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.

The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished mainly due to its mileage performance as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.

The Honda CD 70 maintains top position in sales chart despite presence of various local models due to its fuel efficiency and easy maintenance.

Honda CD 70 2025 Model Price in November 2024

As of November 2024, the price of Honda CD 70 2025 model stands unchanged at Rs157,900 in local market.

Honda CD 70 One-Year Installment Plan Meezan Bank

Meezan Apni Bike, designed under the supervision of Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board is based on Musawammah – a Shariah-compliant mode of financing.

The one-year installment plan has been made with 30% advance deposits. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs49,170 in wake of advance payment.

However, per month installment will be Rs9,211 for 12 months.