TikTok star Alishbah Anjum stuns fans with new video
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Source: Instagram
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum has got the population fixated on her escapades as she recently flaunted her sweet persona in her latest video.

Adored for her beautiful looks and active presence on social media, the famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.

This time around, the social media sensation left her admirers enchanted as she shared a stunning video of herself singing and flaunting her beauty.

