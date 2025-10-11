7 cops Martyred in deadly Attack on D.I Khan Police Training Centre

PESHAWAR – At least seven policemen embraced martyrdom while six attackers were gunned down in a fierce gunbattle as incident unfolded in Ratta Kalachi area amid surge in terrorism.

The terrorists identified as members of the Fitna al-Khwarij group, rammed an explosives-laden truck into the police centre’s gate, obliterating the boundary wall and burying a police guard under the debris, who tragically later succumbed to his injuries.

The militants were armed and disguised in uniforms, attempted to storm the facility, but the police, led by RPO and DPO of Dera Ismail Khan, showed courageous counter-offensive.

The confrontation escalated into grueling hours-long firefight, resulting in seven police fatalities and 13 officers injured. Six militants were killed in the operation, a testament to the fierce resistance put up by the law enforcement team. The bravery of the police earned high praise from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP.

In the aftermath, a thorough search operation was launched in surrounding area, and additional security forces were deployed to secure the city.

Security has now been beefed up across northwestrern Pakistan, with strict checks at all entry and exit points, ensuring that the threat has been contained.