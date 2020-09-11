China names Nog Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan
07:54 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
China names Nog Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan
BEIJING – China has decided to appoint Nong Rong as a new ambassador to Pakistan, confirmed Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Friday

The new envoy will replace outgoing Chinese Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing in a due course, he said.

“As far as I understand, Nong Rong is now appointed as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan. He will be taking office in due course,” he said during his regular briefing.

Nong Rong, who has appointed in Pakistan for first time, has expertise in trade and commerce, reports said.

