After PM Sharif, UAE President, MBS head to Qatar after Doha attacks

DOHA – Muslim world leaders are showing regional solidarity with Qatar in wake of Israeli aggression that killed Hamas leaders.

After Prime Minister Sharif, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi King Mohammed bin Salman will visit Qatar. The leaders aim to condemn the aggression and express unity with the Qatari government and people.

Prime Minister Sharif has already arrived in Doha on a one-day visit, where he was received by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. He will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the attacks, regional peace, and Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

Accompanying Prime Minister is a high-level Pakistani delegation, including Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The arrival of the UAE and Saudi leaders underscores growing regional unity against recent threats, highlighting the close historical and fraternal ties among Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.