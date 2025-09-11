Hira Mani oozes glam in latest viral photos

KARACHI – Hira Mani continues to rule the domain of glitz and glamour, and hearts of her fans owing to its brilliant acting skills and charming personality.

Mere Paas Tum Ho star used to enthrall fans on and off the screen. Beyond her professional success, she used to share her adorable moments online to keep the fans attached with her.

This time around, she shared some clicks from a recent photoshoots and they have set the pulses racing as the actress looks gorgeous.

She can be seen wearing black dress with short coat of skin colour in the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“Main sub Kay mutabiq hou jaon. Yaani Kay main bhe MUNAFIQ hou jaon,” she captioned the post.

Fans and celebrities have gushed over the photos as the praised the beauty of the actress.