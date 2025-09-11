USD to PKR: Rupee jumps to 281.56 against US Dollar in inter-market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee advanced steadily climbing against the US dollar, moving up by 0.01% in the inter-bank market. The local currency closed at 281.56, gaining Re0.04 and marking its 25th straight session of gains.

USD to PKR Rate Today

Currency Previous Close Current Close Change Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 281.60 281.56 +0.04

In global markets, green back stabilized in early Asian trading after US factory-gate prices fell unexpectedly, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates next week. Traders are also anticipating U.S. consumer inflation data later in day.

US dollar index inched up to 97.822, rising for a third consecutive day after the Labor Department reported that the Producer Price Index for final demand dropped 0.1% in August.

US dollar remained flat at 147.41 yen, while the euro edged up to $1.1698 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting, where rates are expected to remain steady.