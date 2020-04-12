Indian troops again resort to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC

RAWALPINDI - Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors late Saturday night.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 35 years old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured after the Indian troops deliberately targeted civilian population by indiscriminately firing mortars in Chirikot sector along LoC.

In Shakargarh Sector along Working Boundary, 57 years old citizen resident of village Nangal sustained serious injuries.

Both the injured have been evacuated and were provided with medical care and treatment.