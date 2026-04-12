Pakistani artists pay tribute to Asha Bhosle on her demise

News of the passing of legendary subcontinent singer Asha Bhosle has left fans around the world in deep sorrow, with Pakistani artists and showbiz personalities also paying heartfelt tributes.

Actor Ahsan Khan termed her death “the end of an era,” while Adnan Siddiqui said her voice carried a rare depth that could fill even silent moments with emotion, adding that her art will continue to resonate forever.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt thanked her for her timeless melodies, while singer Ali Zafar called her an extraordinary artist whose work will inspire generations to come.

An incredible artist. An unmatched voice. Pure versatility. Asha Bhosle G’s work will continue to inspire generations. Such voices don’t fade with time. They become a part of it. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rwZ8Pecksp — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 12, 2026

Singer Shuja Haider said her voice touched millions across the globe and will always be remembered in golden words in music history.

Actor Yasir Hussain shared a famous song line in her memory, while RJ Anoushey Ashraf highlighted how music transcends borders, saying art does not need visas or politics—it finds its place in people’s hearts.

Tributes continue to pour in as more people learn of her passing, reflecting her lasting impact on music across Pakistan and India.