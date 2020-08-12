Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool released

Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool, that recently became the center of controversy over a sequence being shot at the Wazir Khan mosque, is finally out.

Not only does the quintessential love song feature Saba and Bilal in the video, but it also marks the actors directorial debut. Qabool is the perfect depiction of falling in love and learning to steer through misunderstandings with your better half.

The video runs like a beautiful short film and the chemistry the two create is magical and undoubtedly breathtaking. Written, composed and produced by Saeed, the track lyrics soothe your soul and the catchy beat will have you play the song on repeat.

Previously, a short clip from the video had taken social media by storm and people furiously called out the duo for shooting the music video at the religious site.

However, Bilal apologized and assured everyone that only the nikkah sequence was shot inside the mosque without any music or dance. That particular snippet has now been removed for the song.

Watch the video below:

