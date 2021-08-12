Karachi festivities magnify as Dolmen Mall celebrates Independence Week

KARACHI – Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s first international standard mall, has always been known to bring communities closer by hosting exciting events and providing all visitors with many things to celebrate round the year. With the current situation, their priority has always been safe yet fun shopping and entertainment opportunities for all. Therefore, under the ‘Dolmen Cares’ initiative, all retail and mall staff was the first to get vaccinated to welcome you safely.

The much-loved mall is now celebrating Independence Day with their ‘Tum Sey Hai Pakistan’ event started 9th August. With all three Dolmen Malls adorned in a green theme, celebrating the beauty of Pakistan, they are also hosting a series of digital and on-ground activities offering many chances for customers to take home exciting prizes and big wins.

Azaadi Sales are now live around the mall offering discounts as good as 70% at some of the brands along with Azaadi Collections now up for grabs for all patriots out there.

Social Media lovers can follow Dolmen Mall on all channels and enter multiple on-going competitions in hopes of winning lovely giveaways. The highlight of prizes up for winning, are the trips for two to Swat which can be won through Dolmen Mall’s ongoing competition on The Travel Diary Facebook group. The exciting north trip, sponsored by ‘Find My Adventure’, can also be won by visiting Dolmen Mall Clifton and participating in the exciting Dolmen Azaadi Draw on minimum shopping of Rs. 5,000.

Being the first mall to get its entire staff vaccinated, Dolmen Mall is also taking strict measures against the rise in COVID-19 and have ensured all the SOPs to be followed by each and every individual entering the mall keeping in mind the safety of customers as well as their staff.

Talking to the press, Ms. Anum Nadeem, Director Marketing Dolmen Group stated, “This Independence Day is being celebrated by enticing customers with special Azaadi week discounts, food deals, and exciting activities at the mall. We are celebrating all individuals who have strived and worked hard to pitch in the progress of our beloved country. We truly believe ‘Aap Sey Hai Dolmen Mall or Aap Sey Hi Hai Pakistan.”

That’s not all for the good news! Outdoor dining is now open and to top it Dolmen Mall has lots of new food and retail outlets opening soon at all three malls. With so much happening, it’s a must visit place for families this week.