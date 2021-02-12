Nitasha Syed is all set to release the fifth episode, Chai Ki Dawat
LAHORE - Nitasha Syed is set to release the fifth episode, Chai Ki Dawat, of her digital talk show, Shaam Ki Chai. The fifth episode Chai Ki Dawat features a digital panel discussion with Kalsoom Lakhani - Co-Founder I2I Ventures, Abubakar Khan – CEO Diaspora Collective, and Ibaad Rahman – CTO Beeline Connect.
The episode is going to release on Saturday, (tomorrow). The fifth episode Chai Ki Dawat will feature an engaging conversation about Pakistan’s true identity conflict owing to the contrast between the cultural and religious values that precede the independence of the country itself.
The show also highlights the importance of Aurat March along with the crucial need for awareness for the rights of women and the minorities in Pakistan. The panel shares their take on what essentially means to be a Pakistani from the heart and soul.
The episode goes live on Shaam Ki Chai's official YouTube channel www.bit.ly/shaamkichai at 6 PM
