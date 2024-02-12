Pilgrims can't carry these items inside Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have enforced a ban on carrying a few items inside the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site visited by millions of Muslims each year.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca has taken measures to enhance the safety and comfort of Umrah pilgrims during their circumambulation rituals and the Sa'i between Safa and Marwa.

Saif Al Salami, Supervisor of the Grand Mosque Gates Department, confirmed that unauthorized water bags, travel bags, and food items are now prohibited from entry into the mosque premises.

The official highlighted the importance of these measures, emphasizing that any items that could potentially disrupt the pilgrims' experience are subject to the ban.

In particular, large travel bags have been singled out due to their bulkiness, which poses safety concerns in crowded areas. These measures are part of a broader initiative aimed at facilitating a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for all attendees.

The list of prohibited items includes food and beverages, except for coffee, dates, and water, as well as sharp instruments, flammable liquids, and strollers besides large bags.

These restrictions aim to streamline the movement of pilgrims within the Grand Mosque, especially during peak worship times. By reducing unnecessary obstructions, authorities seek to enrich the spiritual atmosphere and maintain the focus on the religious significance of the Umrah pilgrimage.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca houses the Holy Kaaba, drawing millions of Muslims from across the world to offer prayers and perform Umrah and Hajj. The authorities are currently preparing for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June for which the agreements have also been signed with different countries.

As far as statistics are concerned, the kingdom welcomed around 2 million pilgrims for Hajj last year and the number of Umrah pilgrims crossed 13 million; last year, the kingdom had lifted social distancing protocols which were in place after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.