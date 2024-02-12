Search

ad
Immigration

Pilgrims can't carry these items inside Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
09:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Pilgrims can't carry these items inside Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have enforced a ban on carrying a few items inside the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site visited by millions of Muslims each year.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca has taken measures to enhance the safety and comfort of Umrah pilgrims during their circumambulation rituals and the Sa'i between Safa and Marwa.

Saif Al Salami, Supervisor of the Grand Mosque Gates Department, confirmed that unauthorized water bags, travel bags, and food items are now prohibited from entry into the mosque premises.

The official highlighted the importance of these measures, emphasizing that any items that could potentially disrupt the pilgrims' experience are subject to the ban.

In particular, large travel bags have been singled out due to their bulkiness, which poses safety concerns in crowded areas. These measures are part of a broader initiative aimed at facilitating a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for all attendees.

The list of prohibited items includes food and beverages, except for coffee, dates, and water, as well as sharp instruments, flammable liquids, and strollers besides large bags.

These restrictions aim to streamline the movement of pilgrims within the Grand Mosque, especially during peak worship times. By reducing unnecessary obstructions, authorities seek to enrich the spiritual atmosphere and maintain the focus on the religious significance of the Umrah pilgrimage.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca houses the Holy Kaaba, drawing millions of Muslims from across the world to offer prayers and perform Umrah and Hajj. The authorities are currently preparing for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June for which the agreements have also been signed with different countries.

As far as statistics are concerned, the kingdom welcomed around 2 million pilgrims for Hajj last year and the number of Umrah pilgrims crossed 13 million; last year, the kingdom had lifted social distancing protocols which were in place after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Pilgrims can't carry these items inside Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

09:15 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Fee on remittances from UAE to increase by 15 percent

09:05 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Greece confirms increasing Golden Visa investment requirement: ...

04:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Hajj training begins across Pakistan: Details inside

11:00 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

PIA gets back another plane from Indonesia after negotiations

10:42 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Another African country announces visa-free entry: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 12 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 12th February, 2024 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: