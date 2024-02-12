Search

PTI delegation calls on President Alvi, raises concerns over rigging in elections

Web Desk
08:24 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
PTI delegation calls on President Alvi, raises concerns over rigging in elections

ISLAMABAD – A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, comprising Rauf Hassan and Umair Niazi, called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

In the meeting, the PTI delegation discussed with the president the matters related to the recently-held general elections. They brought up concerns about purported manipulation of elections and irregularities during the meeting.

The PTI team brought up irregularities and injustices seen in the electoral process during their conversation with President Alvi. It was emphasised that the genuine nature of the election results is shown by Form 45 papers from different seats.

The PTI officials insisted that the polls were effectively held in spite of obstacles like arrests, seizure of election symbols, and party repression.

The PTI leaders expressed appreciation for the chance to address their issues and emphasised the people's everlasting faith in the party throughout the general elections. The PTI leaders used the meeting as an opportunity to promote election fairness and transparency.

In addition to reiterating the government's commitment to preserving democratic values and guaranteeing free and fair elections, President Arif Alvi gave the PTI delegates assurances that their complaints would be thoroughly examined.

