PTI delegation calls on President Alvi, raises concerns over rigging in elections

ISLAMABAD – A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, comprising Rauf Hassan and Umair Niazi, called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today.
In the meeting, the PTI delegation discussed with the president the matters related to the recently-held general elections. They brought up concerns about purported manipulation of elections and irregularities during the meeting.
The PTI team brought up irregularities and injustices seen in the electoral process during their conversation with President Alvi. It was emphasised that the genuine nature of the election results is shown by Form 45 papers from different seats.
The PTI officials insisted that the polls were effectively held in spite of obstacles like arrests, seizure of election symbols, and party repression.
The PTI leaders expressed appreciation for the chance to address their issues and emphasised the people's everlasting faith in the party throughout the general elections. The PTI leaders used the meeting as an opportunity to promote election fairness and transparency.
In addition to reiterating the government's commitment to preserving democratic values and guaranteeing free and fair elections, President Arif Alvi gave the PTI delegates assurances that their complaints would be thoroughly examined.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.