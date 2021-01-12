Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship inaugurated

LAHORE – The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 was inaugurated on Tuesday by PLTA General Secretary Rashid Malik on Tuesday at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) thanked Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain for his all-out support for sports and especially for tennis. “Mr. Zahid Hussain is a keen tennis lover and he is especially emphasizing on the development and promotion of junior tennis, as the youth is our future and with hard work and dedication, they will become future tennis stars and serve the country at higher level.”

On Tuesday, the first round matches were played and all the seeded players advanced to the next round.

In the boys U-18, Shaeel Durab beat Hassan Ali 8-6, Bilal Asim beat Nalain Abbas 8-6, Ahtesham Arif beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2, Ghazi Ahmad beat Husnain Ali 8-1, Faizan Fayyaz beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 8-2 and Hamza Jawad beat Harris Wahla 8-3.

In the boys U-16, Moavia Butt beat Hanzla Anwar 8-2, Haroon Arshad beat M Ibrahim Ashraf 8-1 and Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2. In the boys U-14, Muneeb Majeed beat Soohan Noor 8-1, Shehryar Anees beat Ali Jawad 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Harris Bajwa 8-1, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdul Ahad 8-0, Haroon Zahid beat Talha Tarar 8-0 and Ismail Ahmad beat Xeerak Mustafa 8-2.

The second round matches of the championship will be played on Wednesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy.