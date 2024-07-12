Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355

for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)