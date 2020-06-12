Several areas of Pakistani capital to be sealed due to surge in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD - Several areas of the federal capital will be sealed after surge in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the local authorities, the decision came after the number of coronavirus cases rose up to 200 in the Sector G-9/2, Sector G-9/3 and Karachi Company area of the federal capital.

The areas will be sealed in the first phase from midnight today (Friday).

The local authorities have advised the residents of these areas to store ration and essential items to meet their needs.