Several areas of Pakistani capital to be sealed due to surge in coronavirus cases
09:51 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Several areas of the federal capital will be sealed after surge in coronavirus cases.
According to a notification issued by the local authorities, the decision came after the number of coronavirus cases rose up to 200 in the Sector G-9/2, Sector G-9/3 and Karachi Company area of the federal capital.
The areas will be sealed in the first phase from midnight today (Friday).
The local authorities have advised the residents of these areas to store ration and essential items to meet their needs.
- Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan nears 129,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,490 confirmed dead09:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for using coronavirus as ...09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-2109:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World Day Against Child ...09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away12-Jun-20
- Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-2106:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020