Web Desk
05:25 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Budget 2020-21 — Pakistan allocates Rs64 billion for education
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed allocation of Rs64 billion for the Higher Education Commission as the ruling PTI is unveiling its second annual budget 2020-21 amid coronavirus pandemic.

It has allocated Rs 4.5 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes under taken by the Federal Education and Professional Training ministry.

According to the budget documents, a total of Rs 4.1 billion has been earmarked allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 355 million for the new schemes that the ministry hopes to take.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar is unveiling its second budget with a layout of Rs7,600 billion.

