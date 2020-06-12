Rs1.2 trillion earmarked for Pakistan’s defence in Budget 2020-21

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed to allocate over Rs1.2 trillion for defence affairs and services as it unveiled its second budget with a total outlay of Rs7.24 trillion for the next fiscal year 2020-2021 on Friday.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar presented the budget in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also attending the session.

In previous fiscal year, the government had proposed to allocate Rs1.15 trillion for defence for 2019-20 as compared to the original allocation of Rs 1.1tr for the outgoing year.