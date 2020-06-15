Punjab allocates Rs 27.36 billion for administration of justice

LAHORE – The Punjab government has allocated Rs 27.369 billion for the administration of justice in the 2020-21 budget announced on Monday.

According to budget documents, Rs 5659 million is the estimated budget for the Lahore High Court whereas Rs 21710 million has been reserved for the lower judiciary including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of small causes, labour courts, Punjab Appellate Tribunal-II Multan, Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore.

Attorneys/legal services including advocate general office, solicitor department, Mufassil Establishment and Punjab Judicial academy.

The budget amount would be spent on pay and allowances of the employees, operating expenses, employees retirement benefits, physical assets and maintenance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 3.3 percent less then the amount reserved in Budget 2019-20 for administration of justice.

In budget 2019-20, the government had reserved Rs 28297 million for justice, whereas Rs 25564 millionwere reserved in budget 2018-19.