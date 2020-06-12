Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away

Renowned lyricist Shakeel Sohail passed away last night. The 55-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack.

His nephew took to Twitter to share the news of his uncle’s tragic demise.

A very sad news that my Uncle #ShakeelSohail is no more due to sudden heart attack! 💔😭

A big loss to music industry. #GreatLyricist #RipShakeelSohail pic.twitter.com/lO14C0mh42 — Shaloom Sarfraz (@Shaloom_Sarfraz) June 11, 2020

Shakeel Sohail was one of the most coveted songwriters in the country. Some of his famous tracks included Superstar's 'Ghalat Fehmi' and Parwaaz Hai Junoon's 'Thaam Lo' were penned by him. He also collaborated with Atif Aslam several times, their recent project being Aik Naya Khawab, which released just yesterday.

Prominent figures have since then taken to social media to pay homage and offer their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Atif Aslam

Singer: Atif Aslam

Composed & Produced by: Shiraz Uppal

Lyrics: Shakeel Sohail



We have been blessed with a gorgeous country, #PakistansNo1Network #Zong4G covers us with more 4G towers than any other. Let's celebrate hope N PASSION. https://t.co/kE0VbWuIa9 — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) June 11, 2020

Mahira Khan

