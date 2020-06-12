Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away

Sheherbano Syed
12-Jun-20
Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away
Renowned lyricist Shakeel Sohail passed away last night. The 55-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack.

His nephew took to Twitter to share the news of his uncle’s tragic demise.

Shakeel Sohail was one of the most coveted songwriters in the country. Some of his famous tracks included Superstar's 'Ghalat Fehmi' and Parwaaz Hai Junoon's 'Thaam Lo' were penned by him. He also collaborated with Atif Aslam several times, their recent project being Aik Naya Khawab, which released just yesterday.

Prominent figures have since then taken to social media to pay homage and offer their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Atif Aslam

Mahira Khan

