Here’s how much each province to get in tax revenues under the NFC reward
Web Desk
06:23 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Here’s how much each province to get in tax revenues under the NFC reward
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government would transfer Rs 2,923 billion to the four provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Punjab will get Rs1,439 billion; Sindh, 742b; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs477.5b, and Balochistan, 265 billion.

Each provincial government will get this share from the total tax revenues collected next year under the formula that governs the NFC award.

PTI's Hammad Azhar unveils Pakistan's Budget ... 05:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is unveiling its second budget with a layout of ...

The National Finance Commission Award or NFC is a series of planned economic programs in Pakistan enacted since 1951.

As per the Constitution, the program awards the designs of financial formulas of economic distribution to provincial and federal government for five consecutive years.

More From This Category
Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for ...
09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs1.7 billion allocated for eight petroleum ...
09:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs4.45 bln set aside for Science and ...
08:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects ...
09:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs660.1 million allocated for three projects of ...
08:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Budget 2020-21: Pakistan allocates over Rs27.4 ...
07:57 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr