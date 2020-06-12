Here’s how much each province to get in tax revenues under the NFC reward
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government would transfer Rs 2,923 billion to the four provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
Punjab will get Rs1,439 billion; Sindh, 742b; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs477.5b, and Balochistan, 265 billion.
Each provincial government will get this share from the total tax revenues collected next year under the formula that governs the NFC award.
PTI's Hammad Azhar unveils Pakistan's Budget ... 05:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is unveiling its second budget with a layout of ...
The National Finance Commission Award or NFC is a series of planned economic programs in Pakistan enacted since 1951.
As per the Constitution, the program awards the designs of financial formulas of economic distribution to provincial and federal government for five consecutive years.
- Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan nears 129,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,490 confirmed dead09:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for using coronavirus as ...09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-2109:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World Day Against Child ...09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away12-Jun-20
- Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-2106:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020