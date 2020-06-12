Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-21

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Friday unveiled its second budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, announcing more funds for the country’s artists.

“Artists are our asset. On President Arif Alvi ‘s recommendations, artist welfare fund has been increased from Rs25 crore to Rs1 billion,” said Minster for Industries Hammad Azhar while presenting the federal budget— referred to as the ‘corona-budget’.

The announcement comes as artists in the South Asian country are equally affected from the dampened economic activity in the wake of lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, Pakistan has more than 128,000 cases of infection while 2,480 people lost their lives to COVID-19 illness.

Stay tuned for further updates!