Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-21
Web Desk
09:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allocated Rs114.311 billion for various ongoing hydel power projects under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

A sum of Rs80,059 million has been earmarked for Dasu Hydro Power Project stage-1, Rs14,069 million for Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project, Rs5,649 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Project, Rs3,265 million for Tarbela 4th Extension Project, Rs5,024 million for Mangla Power Station Refurbishment and Up-gradation of generation units, Rs3,200 million for Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station, Rs1,358 million for Keyal Khawar Hydropower project and Rs988 million for Golen Gol Hydropower Project.

