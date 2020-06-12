Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-21
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allocated Rs114.311 billion for various ongoing hydel power projects under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.
A sum of Rs80,059 million has been earmarked for Dasu Hydro Power Project stage-1, Rs14,069 million for Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project, Rs5,649 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Project, Rs3,265 million for Tarbela 4th Extension Project, Rs5,024 million for Mangla Power Station Refurbishment and Up-gradation of generation units, Rs3,200 million for Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station, Rs1,358 million for Keyal Khawar Hydropower project and Rs988 million for Golen Gol Hydropower Project.
PTI's Hammad Azhar unveils Pakistan's Budget ... 05:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is unveiling its second budget with a layout of ...
- Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan nears 129,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,490 confirmed dead09:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for using coronavirus as ...09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-2109:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World Day Against Child ...09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away12-Jun-20
- Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-2106:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020