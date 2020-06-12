No increase in salaries or pensions in Pakistan's Budget 20-21
06:00 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
No increase in salaries or pensions in Pakistan's Budget 20-21
Budget 2020-21 — Salaries, pensions of govt employees not inreased

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided not to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees as it unveiled Budget 2020-21 amid financial crunches being facing by the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar presented the second budget of the ruling PTI in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also attending the session.

Earlier today, it emerged that the federal cabinet while approving the budget for next fiscal year had decided not to raise salaries and pensions this time. 

