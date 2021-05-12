Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 May 2021
08:35 AM | 12 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,515 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,250 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Karachi
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Quetta
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Attock
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Multan
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,350
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-12-Updated 10:00 ...09:30 AM | 12 May, 2021
- Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with 2,869 new cases in a ...09:25 AM | 12 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 May 202108:35 AM | 12 May, 2021
-
- Watch: Russian President Putin smashes 8 goals in ice hockey match11:36 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable throwback picture09:01 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Falak Shabir is taking care of wife Sarah Khan's pregnancy cravings08:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement on Palestine attacks04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021