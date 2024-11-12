Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 12, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
1 USD is 277.30 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 295.4 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355.8 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.30 for buying and 279 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|277.3
|279
|EUR
|Euro
|295.4
|298.15
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|355.8
|359.3
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|73.65
|74.2
|AED
|U.A.E Dirham
|75.35
|76
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|182.64
|184.89
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|731.21
|739.21
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|199.7
|202.1
|CNY
|China Yuan
|38.58
|38.98
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|39.58
|39.98
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.37
|35.72
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.92
|1.98
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|894.99
|904.49
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|62.5
|63.1
|NZD
|New Zealand Dollar
|163.14
|165.14
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|24.78
|25.08
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|715.66
|724.16
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|75.62
|76.32
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|25.82
|26.12
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|315.3
|318.1
|THB
|Thai Baht
|7.93
|8.08