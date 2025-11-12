PCB rejects Bangladesh’s proposal for T20I tri-series citing player workload

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down Bangladesh’s proposal to host a T20I tri-series in December, which was also set to feature Sri Lanka, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said the decision was made due to player workload concerns, as several key players — including Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam — are already committed to the Big Bash League (BBL) during that period.

The 15th BBL season, running from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026, will feature 44 matches. It will open with a high-profile encounter between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium, marking Babar Azam’s BBL debut with the Sixers.

Other Pakistani stars will also feature in the league: Mohammad Rizwan with Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf with Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan with Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali with Adelaide Strikers, and Hassan Khan with the Renegades.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will host its own T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.

T20I Tri-Series Fixtures:

Nov 17: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Nov 19: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Nov 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Nov 23: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Nov 25: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Nov 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore