Ramadan and Eidul-Fitr 2026 Expected Dates revealed

DUBAI – Muslims across the globe are already gearing up for Ramadan 2026, with just around three months to go. The holy month is expected to start on February 19, 20 (Thursday or Friday), bringing a season of fasting, reflection, and family celebrations.

According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in the UAE, Islam’s holiest month is likely to start between February 17 and 19, with February 19 anticipated as the first day of fasting. The month is expected to end on March 19, 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon.

As with all Islamic months, the exact dates will be confirmed bythe UAE’s official moon-sighting committee. Ramadan could last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the new moon is observed.

After fasting for a month, Eid ul-Fitr is forecast to fall on March 20, 2026 Friday marking the start of the country’s first long weekend of the year.

According to Emirates Astronomical Society, the new crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan will be born at 4:01 p.m. (UAE time) on Tuesday, February 17. However, it will set only one minute after sunset, and it will be not possible to be sighted that evening.

The society’s chairman, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that this astronomical alignment makes Thursday, February 19, the most likely date for the first day of Ramadan.

In the UAE, the duration of fasting is expected to be around 12 hours and 46 minutes at the start of Ramadan, gradually increasing to 13 hours and 25 minutes by the end of the month. The timing of Ramadan in 2026 will overlap with spring school breaks in the UAE.

Private schools in Dubai that follow the September academic year will begin their spring holidays on March 16 and resume classes on March 30. Meanwhile, schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) curriculum will observe spring holidays from March 16 to March 29.