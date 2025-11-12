Latest

Schedule revised: Remaining Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs set for Nov 14 and 16

By Web Desk
11:55 pm | Nov 12, 2025
LAHORE – The schedule for the remaining two matches of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been revised.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on social media that the remaining ODIs will now be played on November 14 and 16.

He expressed gratitude for Sri Lanka’s decision to continue their Pakistan tour, adding that both matches will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the two matches were scheduled for November 13 and 15.

Pakistan currently leads the three-match series 1-0.

