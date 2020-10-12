Global coronavirus cases cross 37.35 million
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 12 Oct, 2020
Global coronavirus cases cross 37.35 million
LONDON – More than 37.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,073,862​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

With 214,375 deaths and 7,745,140 confirmed cases, the United States topped the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru, Mexico, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Iran, Chile, Iraq, Bangladesh, Italy, the Philippines, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

