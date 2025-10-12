Imam, Rizwan steer Pakistan to 313/5 on Day 1 of Lahore Test against South Africa

LAHORE – Pakistan ended Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at 313 for 5 in their first innings at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After winning the toss, captain Shan Masood chose to bat first. Abdullah Shafique fell early for just 2 runs off Kagiso Rabada. Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood steadied the innings with a 161-run partnership before Shan was dismissed for 76. Imam missed his century, getting out for 93 just before the tea break. Saud Shakeel was caught on his first ball, while Babar Azam scored 23 before being dismissed.

Mohammad Rizwan (62*) and Agha Salman (52*) added an unbeaten 114-run stand to close the day strongly for Pakistan.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy took two wickets, while Rabada, Prenelan Subrayen, and Simon Harmer claimed one each.

Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

South Africa Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer