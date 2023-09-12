Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023

Web Desk 09:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023


Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may spend extravagantly on dressing and spouse cosmetics items. Sometimes it is good to act generously but saves something for the hard times. Be sensible and matured in dealing with new partners.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may be assigned the challenging tasks by the superiors.  Be focused for challenging tasks at workplace and plan wisely to act. Try to become calm and composed over domestic concerns. Be positive and practical in finalization.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you must be very conscious of your friends will try to get you engaged in spiritual and calming activities. Be joyful and exciting to enjoy the available time among friends and family. Keep striving for the best.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day reminds you to stay cool and composed to organize the events ahead with commitment and dedication. Your natural talent in dealing various persons will need to be impressive for convincing. Be dedicated and committed whenever you are being assigned and demanded.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may feel vibes from nearest beloved but remain positive in developing new ties. Your nerves and courage will help you to work independently and efficiently with new team at workplace.

Virgo (August 22- September 22) 

Today, you will find your long lost-asset of property papers fortunately. You will feel relaxed to enjoy the life with your closed one. You may get unlimited opportunity to earn quick money. You should visit a recreational place with family members.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you will finally find relief from your prolonged illness. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings and get-togethers. Pay heed to an elder’s advice in business and try to avoid a big loss.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, all your health related problems may bring unease and anxiety. You will have a nice day with your office colleagues.  Your children may spend much of their time on watching TV. Be optimist and practical over official affairs.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may settle all issues with consistent hard work and strong determination. Avoid overspending in any financial schemes. You may find time for yourself to do your favorite things. Be consistent and persistent.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may make your friends become offended with you.  You may succeed in saving some money. Don’t try to interfere in other people’s matters.  Value your time and invest energies in financial gains. Be positive to riddle out all complex issues.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may find your health issues resolved. You need to settle all finances for smooth working at workplace. You may not be able to fulfill all your commitments due to an emergency. Make your home atmosphere relaxing and soothing.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you will have to use your patience and intelligence for solving all domestic and family problems. Those who are managing their business with their close ones or relatives need to remain very careful. Your mental turmoil and stress will be added. Stay calm and contended.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

08:58 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 10, 2023

09:03 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September 2023

08:00 AM | 8 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 8, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 September, 2023 

09:08 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 6, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:42 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Pakistan pick Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan as backups for injured Haris Rau, Naseem Shah

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297.8 300.65
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.2 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 66.32
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 66.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 66.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Islamabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Peshawar PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Quetta PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sialkot PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Attock PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujranwala PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Jehlum PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Multan PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Bahawalpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujrat PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nawabshah PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Chakwal PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Hyderabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nowshehra PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sargodha PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Faisalabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Mirpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: