PTV re-telecasts blockbuster drama serial Alif Noon
LAHORE - PTV is all set to launch its' blockbuster comedy series 'Alif Noon'. The decision has been taken by the state-run tv to provide quality entertainment for its valued viewers who are stuck in the lockdown ordered by the administration as prevention for stemming the spread of coronavirus infection, says a press release issued earlier in April 2020.
The comedy-drama will be aired during the time slot 'PTV Gold' today at 2:30 pm and at 6:30 pm on a daily basis on PTV Home. Presenting none other than Kamal Ahmad Rizvi and Arif Nanna in the lead roles 'Alif Noon' is the creation of Kamal Ahmad Rizvi and one of the PTV classics that have been favourite of all times.
The viewers are already enjoying 'Tanhaiyan' daily at 3:00 pm and at 11:00 pm only on PTV Home.
