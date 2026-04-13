Ceasefire on Edge as US Considers Strikes on Iran After Talks Fail

Tensions in the Middle East are surging after US President Donald Trump signaled he may unleash a new wave of military action against Iran including possible airstrikes and a sweeping naval blockade following the dramatic collapse of high-stakes talks in Islamabad, Wall Street Journal reported.

The report said US officials are actively weighing aggressive options. Trump has gone even further in public remarks, warning that Iran’s energy infrastructure could be “taken out” and declaring that US forces would begin “blockading any and all ships” moving through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

United States Central Command announced the blockade would begin Monday, later clarifying it would target vessels tied to Iran, particularly those linked to its ports. Trump framed the operation as a show of force to pressure Tehran into reopening the strait, hinting that other nations could join the effort, but offering no concrete details.

Iran has responded with fury. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any attempt to restrict access to the strait would violate the ceasefire and could trigger serious consequences. Meanwhile, Mohammad Naqer Ghalibaf openly taunted Trump, pointing to rising fuel prices and telling him to “enjoy the current pump figures.”

Behind the escalating rhetoric lies a far more dangerous reality. Experts warn that enforcing a naval blockade in such a critical and heavily trafficked waterway could be seen as an outright act of war. Analysts caution that the operation would require a massive and sustained military commitment, far from the “quick fix” some in Washington may be hoping for.

Fears of retaliation are also mounting. Former US naval chief Gary Roughead has warned that Iran could strike back by targeting commercial shipping or key infrastructure across the region, potentially dragging multiple countries into a wider conflict.