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Pakistan Gold Rates Today (13 April 2026), Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi

By News Desk
7:13 am | Apr 13, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices tumbled across both global and Pakistani markets, with Per Tola standing at Rs4.96 Tola, while 10 grams saw a decline of Rs. 600, bringing the rate down to Rs. 426,064.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price
Gold Per tola (24K, Pakistan) Rs. 496,962
Gold 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs. 426,064
Silver Per tola (Pakistan) Rs. 8,064
Silver 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs. 6,913
Gold Per ounce (International) $4,746

On the international front, gold slipped by $7 per ounce, settling at $4,746, signaling a shift in momentum after its previous gains. The impact was quickly felt in Pakistan, where local gold markets followed suit. The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs. 700 to Rs. 496,962,

But while gold lost its shine, silver stole the spotlight. Prices surged in the domestic market, with per tola rates climbing by Rs. 50 to Rs. 8,064. Similarly, the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 43, reaching Rs. 6,913, showing a growing divergence between two precious metals.

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan – Check latest rates

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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