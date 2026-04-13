Pakistan Gold Rates Today (13 April 2026), Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi

KARACHI – Gold prices tumbled across both global and Pakistani markets, with Per Tola standing at Rs4.96 Tola, while 10 grams saw a decline of Rs. 600, bringing the rate down to Rs. 426,064.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Gold Per tola (24K, Pakistan) Rs. 496,962 Gold 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs. 426,064 Silver Per tola (Pakistan) Rs. 8,064 Silver 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs. 6,913 Gold Per ounce (International) $4,746

On the international front, gold slipped by $7 per ounce, settling at $4,746, signaling a shift in momentum after its previous gains. The impact was quickly felt in Pakistan, where local gold markets followed suit. The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs. 700 to Rs. 496,962,

But while gold lost its shine, silver stole the spotlight. Prices surged in the domestic market, with per tola rates climbing by Rs. 50 to Rs. 8,064. Similarly, the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 43, reaching Rs. 6,913, showing a growing divergence between two precious metals.