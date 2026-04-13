Rajab Butt to be indicted in gang rape case on April 22

LAHORE – A session court in Lahore has announced date to indict YouTuber Rajab Butt and his associates in an alleged gang rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge Yasir Arfat distributed copies of the challan among the accused and scheduled a date for framing of charges.

The court has summoned Rajab Butt and other accused—Jahangir, Jawad Ali, and Abdur Rehman—for the charge-framing proceedings on April 22.

Meanwhile, the petitioner claimed that the Nawab Town police had registered the case based on incorrect facts and requested the court to confirm interim bail.

The alleged victim stated that the accused had lured her to their home and subjected her to sexual assault.

On the other hand, a video featuring Rajab’s son, Kivan Sultan, went viral on social media. However, his wife, Eman Fatima, has strongly criticized the video.

In an Instagram story, Eman Fatima stated that the viral “face reveal” video attributed to their son was being presented as an emotional moment, but the reality is different. She explained that the footage was not an impromptu family moment but was pre-planned, recorded, and later leaked on social media.

She alleged that the production of the content involved close friends, relatives, and associates of Rajab Butt, who included their young son in the video without consent.

Eman Fatima emphasized that involving their minor child without permission was irresponsible and deeply distressing as a mother. She added that presenting a private family moment as public content is not a genuine emotional expression but a deliberate attempt to gain attention online.