PIA airlifts 243 Pakistanis from China
Web Desk
05:07 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
PIA airlifts 243 Pakistanis from China
Share

BEIJING – A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted some 243 passengers from Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province for Islamabad on Wednesday night.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA's seventh special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals back home, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

The national flag carrier has earlier operated six flights to take back Pakistanis stranded in different cities of China in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Special arrangements were made for flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all the passengers.

The Pakistan's embassy thanked the Chinese government and relevant authorities for their constant support to make the flight operation successful. 

More From This Category
Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to ...
09:25 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan celebrates 73rd Independence Day today
08:40 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Navy releases special song on ...
11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, ...
10:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for ...
10:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
HOGA SAAF PAKISTAN launches safety anthem for ...
09:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt suffering from stage four lung cancer
06:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr