PIA airlifts 243 Pakistanis from China
BEIJING – A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted some 243 passengers from Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province for Islamabad on Wednesday night.
In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA's seventh special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals back home, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.
The national flag carrier has earlier operated six flights to take back Pakistanis stranded in different cities of China in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Special arrangements were made for flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all the passengers.
During this pandemic your National Carrier is striving hard to maintain the relationship of trust with its passengers by full filling all necessary procedures to ensure that you have a safe journey.#PIA #PIACares #WeAreOne #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0LHoMtpxaq— PIA (@Official_PIA) August 13, 2020
The Pakistan's embassy thanked the Chinese government and relevant authorities for their constant support to make the flight operation successful.
