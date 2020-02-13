Pakistan stands with China in difficult and trying time: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan stands with the people and government of China in their difficult and trying time.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan will be extending every material and moral support to China just as China has always stood by us during all our times of trial and tribulation.

Pakistan stands with the people & govt of China in their difficult & trying time and it will always stand by them. We will be extending every material & moral support to China just as China has always stood by us during all our times of trial and tribulation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 12, 2020

He also issued instructions to Foreign Office and Overseas Ministry to do everything possible for our students who are stuck in Wuhan city of China.