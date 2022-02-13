Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 February 2022
08:41 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,100 on Sunday.

The  price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,325 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.110,090.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Karachi PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Islamabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Peshawar PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Quetta PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Sialkot PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Attock PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Gujranwala PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Jehlum PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Multan PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Bahawalpur PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Gujrat PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Nawabshah PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Chakwal PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Hyderabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Nowshehra PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Sargodha PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Faisalabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520
Mirpur PKR 120,100 PKR 1,520

