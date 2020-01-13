FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to play role for regional peace
TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani about Pakistan's stance on the current situation and reaffirmed that Pakistan will remain committed to play an active and positive role for bringing peace in the region.
In his meeting with Iranian President in Tehran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made it clear that Pakistan will not be a part of any war in the region.
He stressed need to resolve the issues by using diplomatic means to reduce tensions in the region.
He said Pakistan stance has remained that the region cannot afford further escalation.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised Iranian President about his recent contacts with Foreign Ministers of different countries for peace in the region. He said recent statements by Iran are encouraging.
Lauding Pakistan's peace efforts, Iranian President made it clear that Iran does not want to escalate tensions.
The Foreign Minister thanked Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khomeini and the Iranian President on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising their voice against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and supporting Pakistan's stance in this regard.
He said Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep, historical, religious, cultural and brotherly relations, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also visit Riyadh today to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.
