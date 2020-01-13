Three-day anti-polio drive begins in KP, Sindh
Share
PESHAWAR - A three-day anti-polio campaign begins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Monday).
According to Provincial Health Department, the anti polio drive will be launched in the eight districts include Swabi, Buner, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Swat and Mohmand, where more than two million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.
Seven thousand eight hundred teams have been constituted to administer the anti-polio drops to the children.
Tight security measures have been taken for security of the anti-polio teams.
Five day anti-Polio campaign also begins in Tharparkar today.
According to District Health officer Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon 171 mobile teams have been deputed to administer anti polio drops to below five years age children in the nine high-risk Union councils of the district.
- Govt ads case: Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Jan 3009:36 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Premier Systems' journey towards digital transformation with SAP, ...09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at London hotel makes PTI ...08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing unrest in erstwhile Fata07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- We must support and respect all actors, says Meera03:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis talks02:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together02:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019