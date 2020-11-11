Punjab approves green electric buses operation to control pollution
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has formally given the go-ahead for green electric buses operation in a step towards controlling rising pollution and smog.

The approval was accorded in a meeting which was also attended by Provincial Minister transport Jahanzaib Khichi, Secretary transport, transport specialist and other officials.

The operation will be launched in Lahore where green electric busses will provide service on 6 routes in the city, covering 103 kilometers area.

The chief minister also approved recruitment of transport inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants.

Lahore Transport Company (LTC) will be converted into Punjab Transport Company while services will also be extended to other cities under private partnership.

Vowing to work for benefit of people the chief minister said the buses equipped with latest technology will operate in Faisalabad and other divisions and first time buses will operate in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman.

