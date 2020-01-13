The best shows and movies on Netflix right now

03:49 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
The best shows and movies on Netflix right now
With thousands of movies and TV shows to choose from it can be difficult to know what to watch on Netflix. 

The streaming giant has a treasure pile of amazing movies that you can stream right now, but if you’re looking for something more than just a two-hour commitment, it’s also got a boatload of enthralling TV shows you can delve into to keep yourself engaged for days — or even weeks — on end.

Netflix has something for everyone no matter what the category and here's our list of movies and seasons you must binge-watch:

1. YOU  

2. Virgin River

3. The Witcher

4. Some kind of beautiful

5. High Seas

View this post on Instagram

⭐⭐⭐ ...entretenida y predecible. Aunque confiezo que me sorprendio el final. Se me pararon los vellos en los ultimos capitulos.. Soy una cobarde. 🤭😉Jajajaj Muchos errores y cosas sin sentido, pero le dieron terminacion a todas las historias. Aunque no este de acuerdo con algunos finales, siendo realista. Divertida, un poco Corin Tellado...pero para pasar un fin de semana..👍 Solo son 2 seasons Es español de españa. (Hay personas que al parecer, esto es importante) a mi me fascina!! 😍🥰 Que cosas buscas en una pelicula o serie, para considerarla buena o mala? . . #highseasNetflix #mareaaltaennetflix #latiaeclectica #latiaeclecticareview #reviewporlatiaeclectica #NetflixUS #Netflix #season2highseas #reseñadenetflix #3estrellas #españoldeespaña #megusto #quebuscasenunapeliculaoserie #calidad

A post shared by Ivette LaTiaEclectica (@latiaeclectica) on

6. Five feet apart

View this post on Instagram

Some things are worth breaking rules for... 💜

A post shared by Five Feet Apart (@fivefeetapartfilm) on

7. Lost in Space

View this post on Instagram

Welcome back, crew.

A post shared by Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspace) on

8. Mind Hunter

9. The haunting of hill house

View this post on Instagram

Why couldn’t you see me?

A post shared by The Haunting of Hill House (@thehaunting) on

Enjoy watching! 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

TOP LISTS

