10:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
ATS officials deliberately killed Osama Satti, reveals judicial probe
ISLAMABAD – A judicial inquiry into the killing of a Islamabad youth Osama Satti revealed that the 22-year-old boy was shot by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials from all directions and his death was not a mere accident. 

The probe, which was conducted by the additional deputy commissioner Islamabad on the orders of the chief commissioner, also rejected ATS officials claim that the victims was shot by a single personnel. 

Deceased Osama Satti suffered "multiple gunshots fired at him from all directions, which shows that the officers involved had every intention to kill him," Geo news quoted reported as saying. 

It further said that the ATS officials deliberately inform the family of Satti about his death lately, adding that the officers had tried to show the incident as a robbery case. 

The inquiry report said that Rescue 1122 officials were also reportedly misguided about the location of the incident. 

It also clarified that Osama Satti was not involved in any robbery and no criminal record was found against him. 

The judicial inquiry said that the officers who later reached the crime site also attempted to damage the evidence. 

Earlier on January 2nd, 21-year-old Usama Satti died after ATS Islamabad Police fired 22 shots at the car near G-10 Srinagar Highway. The student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Initially, the police described the incident as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

All the five ATS officials – Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassir and Saeed – were dismissed from the post. 

