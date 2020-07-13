Pakistani Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi leaves China ahead of retirement

09:41 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Pakistani Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi leaves China ahead of retirement
BEIJING – Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana A Hashmi left for Pakistan on Sunday night from Tianjin Binhai International Airport after serving in that country for one year.

During her stay in China, she proactively promoted and further strengthened deep-rooted friendship with China, cemented economic and trade ties and took concrete steps to promote cultural and people to people exchanges.

She personally supervised the measures to protect the lives of Pakistani nationals stranded in Wuhan and other parts of China during COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press statement issued by Pakistan Embassy, Beijing here on Monday.

She is a distinguished diplomat of Pakistan who has served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, Luxemburg and Ireland before arriving in China for her ambassadorial assignment. She had earlier served in Beijing from 2003-07 as Deputy Head of Mission. During her successful 38-years career, she has also served in Denmark, France and Indonesia.

In Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in various capacities in the departments of Human Resource and Career Planning, United Nations, Policy Planning and Public Diplomacy and the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

Ambassador Hashmi retiring on July 19, 2020.

