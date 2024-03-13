Search

Honda CG 125 installment plan 2024 with zero markup

Web Desk
02:32 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

Honda remains top bike producer in Pakistan as the company holds strong legacy in two wheel market. The Japanese autogiant has been operating in the country for decades and has built a reputation over the time.

Honda most selling units, CD-70 and CG125, bikes are known for their brand value, fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and smooth performance, making them popular among daily commuters.

CG125 remains Honda front runner despite other option in this category. The bike continues to be a leading player in the motorcycle industry, offering a wide range of models to cater to different customer needs.

It is known for being a popular choice among young riders who likes its throttle, design, reliable performance, and affordability. It's known for its durability and ability to handle rough terrains, making it a favorite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Honda 125 price in Pakistan 

As of March 2024, Honda 125 price stands at Rs234,900. The self-start variant of the Honda 125 stands at Rs282,900.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plans 2024

Plan Installment (each)
3 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs78,300
6 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs43,700
1 Year Plan Rs23,950
18 Month Plan Rs17,440
2 Year Plan Rs14,250
30 Month Plan Rs12,375
3 Year Plan Rs11,100
Note: Only credit card holders of MCB, and other commercial banks can avail the above-mentioned offer.

Honda 125 Features

Feature Specification
Engine Euro II 4-Stroke OHV Air-Cooled
Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm
Fuel Capacity 9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters)
Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh
Dimensions (L x W x H) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Seat Height 764 mm
Wheelbase 1204 mm
Front Tire 2.50 – 18 (4 PR)
Rear Tire 3.00 – 17 (6 PR)
Front Suspension Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel
Rear Suspension Swing Arm 68 mm Travel
Dry Weight 100 kg
Kick Start Yes
Chain Roller Chain
Exterior Design Minor changes, raised pillion seat, lower rear indicators

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

