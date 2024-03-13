Honda CG 125 installment plan 2024 with zero markup

Honda remains top bike producer in Pakistan as the company holds strong legacy in two wheel market. The Japanese autogiant has been operating in the country for decades and has built a reputation over the time.
Honda most selling units, CD-70 and CG125, bikes are known for their brand value, fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and smooth performance, making them popular among daily commuters.
CG125 remains Honda front runner despite other option in this category. The bike continues to be a leading player in the motorcycle industry, offering a wide range of models to cater to different customer needs.
It is known for being a popular choice among young riders who likes its throttle, design, reliable performance, and affordability. It's known for its durability and ability to handle rough terrains, making it a favorite among motorcycle enthusiasts.
As of March 2024, Honda 125 price stands at Rs234,900. The self-start variant of the Honda 125 stands at Rs282,900.
|Plan
|Installment (each)
|3 Month Plan (Zero Markup)
|Rs78,300
|6 Month Plan (Zero Markup)
|Rs43,700
|1 Year Plan
|Rs23,950
|18 Month Plan
|Rs17,440
|2 Year Plan
|Rs14,250
|30 Month Plan
|Rs12,375
|3 Year Plan
|Rs11,100
|Feature
|Specification
|Engine
|Euro II 4-Stroke OHV Air-Cooled
|Bore & Stroke
|56.5 x 49.5 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters)
|Transmission
|4 Speed Constant Mesh
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|1912 x 735 x 1026 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Seat Height
|764 mm
|Wheelbase
|1204 mm
|Front Tire
|2.50 – 18 (4 PR)
|Rear Tire
|3.00 – 17 (6 PR)
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel
|Rear Suspension
|Swing Arm 68 mm Travel
|Dry Weight
|100 kg
|Kick Start
|Yes
|Chain
|Roller Chain
|Exterior Design
|Minor changes, raised pillion seat, lower rear indicators
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
