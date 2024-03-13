Honda CG 125 installment plan 2024 with zero markup

Honda remains top bike producer in Pakistan as the company holds strong legacy in two wheel market. The Japanese autogiant has been operating in the country for decades and has built a reputation over the time.

Honda most selling units, CD-70 and CG125, bikes are known for their brand value, fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and smooth performance, making them popular among daily commuters.

CG125 remains Honda front runner despite other option in this category. The bike continues to be a leading player in the motorcycle industry, offering a wide range of models to cater to different customer needs.

It is known for being a popular choice among young riders who likes its throttle, design, reliable performance, and affordability. It's known for its durability and ability to handle rough terrains, making it a favorite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Honda 125 price in Pakistan

As of March 2024, Honda 125 price stands at Rs234,900. The self-start variant of the Honda 125 stands at Rs282,900.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plans 2024

Plan Installment (each) 3 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs78,300 6 Month Plan (Zero Markup) Rs43,700 1 Year Plan Rs23,950 18 Month Plan Rs17,440 2 Year Plan Rs14,250 30 Month Plan Rs12,375 3 Year Plan Rs11,100

Note: Only credit card holders of MCB, and other commercial banks can avail the above-mentioned offer.

Honda 125 Features